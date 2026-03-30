NEW DELHI, 29 Mar: Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers, carrying roughly a day’s supply of the country’s cooking gas, have safely navigated through the war-hit Strait of Hormuz and are expected to reach Indian shores in the next couple of days.

“Two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 tonnes, have safely transited the region and are moving towards Indian shores,” an official statement said.

While BW TYR is proceeding towards Mumbai with an expected arrival on 31 March, BW ELM is en route to New Mangalore with an estimated arrival date of 1 April.

The US and Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s sweeping retaliation have all but halted shipping through the strait – the narrow shipping lane that is a conduit for oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to the world. Iran, however, last week said “non-hostile vessels” may transit the waterway after coordinating with Iranian authorities.

Previously, four Indian-flagged LPG tankers had safely sailed through the strait. Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, carrying 92,612 tonnes of LPG, reached Indian ports between 26 March and March 28. Prior to that, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG, had reached Mundra port in Gujarat on 16 March and Kandla port in the state on 17 March, respectively.

For a country that relies on imports from Gulf nations to meet as much as 60 percent of its cooking gas needs, the arrivals will help ease the worst LPG shortage it is battling in decades. India consumed 33.15 million tonnes of LPG last year, with imports accounting for about 60 percent of demand. As much as 90 percent of those imports came from West Asia.

With the strait all but shut, it is sourcing LPG from nations like the US and Argentina.

“A total of 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region,” the statement said.

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in West Asia broke out. Of these, 24 were on the west side of the strait and four on the east side. In the last few days, six vessels from the west side and two from the east have managed to sail to safety.

Besides the six LPG tankers, the Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki, with 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on 18 March.

Another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, had previously safely crossed the strait and is en route to Tanzania.

LPG carriers Jag Vikram, Green Asha and Green Sanvi are still in the western Strait of Hormuz. One empty vessel is being filled with LPG.

The DG Shipping control room is operating round-the-clock and has handled 4,523 calls and 8,985 emails since activation, including 92 calls and 120 emails in the past 24 hours, the statement said, adding that safe repatriation of more than 942 Indian seafarers so far, including four in the last day, has been facilitated.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, the statement said, adding that maritime boards across coastal states have confirmed smooth functioning. (PTI)