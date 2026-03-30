DEOMALI, 29 Mar: The Deomali forest division rescued a stranded Himalayan black bear cub, estimated to be approximately one month old, from Borduria village in Deomali subdivision of Tirap district.

According to official reports, on 26 March, one Ponpong Ruttum reported to the forest department that one Wanghon Lettey had found the cub in an agriculture field.

Acting swiftly on the information, officials from the Borduria forest range, led by Range Forest Officer Diwang Lowang, rushed to the spot and safely took the cub into the custody of the department under the guidance of the Deomali divisional forest officer.

Following the rescue, the cub was provided with proper care and attention by the department. On 28 March, the cub was handed over to Dr Panjit Basumatary, veterinarian, Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation, Pakke Tiger Reserve, for further care, treatment, and rehabilitation.

RFO Lowang appreciated the timely cooperation and support extended by the villagers in safeguarding wildlife. He appealed to the public to actively support wildlife conservation and habitat restoration efforts by refraining from forest destruction, poaching, and hunting activities.

Environment & Forest Minister Wangki Lowang lauded Ponpong Ruttum and Wanghon Lettey of Borduria village for their prompt action in rescuing the bear cub and extending full cooperation to the forest department. He reiterated the importance of public participation in wildlife protection and conservation initiatives. (DIPRO)