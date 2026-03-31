AAPSU election

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The officials of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here have written to the education commissioner, drawing attention to the ‘grave situation’ arising out of the ongoing election process of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

Citing the tense situation and repeated violence on campus related to the election process, the DNGC authorities have sought beefing up of security on the campus.

In the letter to the education commissioner, officials of the state’s premier government college stated that the present situation in the college is wholly incompatible with the dignity, sanctity, and purpose of an educational institution. “There has been damage to institutional property, including vandalism of infrastructure. Disturbingly, incidents involving stone pelting, firing, and the use of tear gas have been reported, deteriorating a centre of learning into an environment of fear, insecurity, and imminent danger,” the letter read.

Further, it informed that window panes of the recently constructed anthropology department, besides the college gate and fencing have been damaged in the violence. A car was also burnt on the road inside the main college gate, creating fear among campus dwellers, the letter added.

Besides calling for beefing up security, the DNGC officials called for the remaining polling to be allowed only during daytime in order to avoid any untoward incidents in the darkness of night. The letter also raised concerns over academic activities being affected by the ongoing election process. “Under the NEP semester system, where time constraints are critical and end-semester examinations are approaching, classes have remained disturbed since 17 February, 2026, when the election was first announced. It is not certain how long it will take to complete the entire AAPSU election process. Teachers report that it is not possible to compensate for the academic loss or complete the syllabus. Hence, the careers of students and their results are likely to be adversely affected,” the letter added.

The DNGC authorities informed about the difficulties being faced by campus dwellers. “The campus has been plunged into a state of paralysis and distress. Academic functioning has come to a complete halt, severely disrupting internal assessments, practical examinations, assignments, seminars, and workshops. Students, staff, and their families are living under conditions of extreme uncertainty and restriction. The education of staff members’ children has been adversely affected, as they are unable to attend schools, tuition, or coaching classes,” the officials added.

The AAPSU election process started on 20 March and was supposed to be completed by 26 March. However, voting has now been stopped reportedly due to court intervention after controversy arose when it was the turn of district students’ unions to vote.