ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh has been allocated Rs 4,900 crore under the ‘pride of hills’ scheme under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 25,000 crore for the financial year 2026-27, has been launched to accelerate development in the hill states of the country.

“The allocation of Rs 4,900 crore for Arunachal will help us improve fiscal stability and invest further in creating revenue generating assets,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

“My heartfelt gratitude to our visionary Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji for allocating Rs 25,000 cr under a new SASCI component ‘pride of hills’ for 9 Himalayan states,” Khandu wrote on X.

He expressed gratitude to the Centre for allocating funds to the Northeastern states to accelerate development. (PTI)