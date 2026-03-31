ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the state focus paper (SFP) 2026-27 for Arunachal Pradesh on 30 March, outlining the credit potential and developmental priorities for the state in the coming year.

The document was formally unveiled by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta during a special ceremony at the civil secretariat here. The event was attended by Finance Commissioner YW Ringu, NABARD GM/OIC SV Ranga Rao, RBI Itanagar DGM Ramjatan Kumar Paswan, NABARD Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office DGM Vivek Anand, officials from the State Level Bankers’ Committee and several other dignitaries.

The state focus paper 2026-27 presents credit potential estimates across priority sectors, including agriculture and allied activities, MSMEs, rural infrastructure, and livelihood promotion. It emphasises the need for systematic investment, financial inclusion and collaborative efforts to accelerate inclusive growth in Arunachal.

The state focus paper 2026-27 estimates the priority sector credit potential for FY 2026-27 for Arunachal at Rs 3,723.49 crore. The projected credit potential comprises of Rs 1,071.17 crore for agriculture and allied activities, Rs 2,519.42 crore for the MSME sector, and Rs 132.90 crore for other priority sectors,including housing, education, renewable energy, SHGs/JLGs and social infrastructure.