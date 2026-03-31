Staff Reporter

HOLLONGI, 30 Mar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will touch down at Donyi Polo Airport here on 1 April.

As per sources, Modi will address an election rally at Vishwanath Chariali in Assam on the same day and will fly back to New Delhi from the Hollongi airport. There is no report of any planned official meeting with the state’s leadership at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Papum Pare district administration has banned flying of drones on 1 April in view of the visit of PM Modi. In an order, DC Vishakha Yadav warned that action would be taken against any individual violating the order.