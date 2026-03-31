YINGKIONG, 30 Mar: The district-level NCORD (narco coordination) committee for Upper Siang in a meeting here on Monday reviewed the action taken by various stakeholders following its last meeting held on 5 February.

Chairing the meeting, SDO (HQ) Toni Mitkong stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among departments to effectively combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the district.

On behalf of the Upper Siang deputy commissioner, the SDO reviewed the actions initiated by various departments in line with the objectives of the NCORD.

DSP Gocham Sakter highlighted the objectives and significance of the NCORD mechanism in strengthening inter-departmental coordination and enforcement efforts.

During the meeting, the departments shared updates on the progress of actions undertaken.

The meeting was attended by DMO Dr Gepeng Litin, Mariyang ADC Nongkong Borang, Geku AC Aniyang Ratan, DHO Oter Gao, and DAO Dana Moyong, along with other stakeholders and police officers. (DIPRO)