TAWANG, 30 Mar: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo emphasised the critical role of field trainers in ensuring success of the upcoming National Census 2027.

The trainers must possess in-depth knowledge and clarity of procedures to effectively guide field staff, the DC said during a training programme here on Monday for field trainers in preparation for the upcoming census.

Stressing on accuracy and accountability, she urged all trainees to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication, noting that error-free census data is vital for the nation’s planning and development.

Earlier, Additional District Census Officer Tenzin Jambey encouraged the trainees to actively engage during the sessions, seek clarification on doubts from the master trainers, and remain attentive throughout the training.

Master trainer Dr Dargey Tsering expressed optimism about the programme, stating that the trainees would grasp the concepts thoroughly and, in turn, effectively train field-level personnel.

Meanwhile, in East Siang district, a three-day field trainers’ training programme on house-listing and housing census (HLO) began in Pasighat on Monday. Field trainers from East Siang, Lower Siang and Upper Siang districts are participating in it.

Organised by the state census operations directorate and the union home affairs ministry, the objective of the training programme is to equip the field trainers with all the guidelines and skills to train, guide and support field level supervisors and enumerators during the HLO period.

Addressing the participants, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego stressed on their vital role in ensuring successful conduct of the census, and encouraged them to equip themselves with “all the aspects.”

ADES Kasep Tayom and CO Oter Gao also attended the first day’s programme.

The sessions were conducted by Assistant Director Chafikhur Rahman and Assistant Professor Gomin Ete, who provided comprehensive guidance, along with practical insights to the participants. (DIPROs)