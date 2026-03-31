NEW DELHI, 30 Mar: The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which mandate four-stream segregation of waste into wet, dry, sanitary and special care waste, will come into effect from 1 April, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in response to a written question.

Notified on 27 January, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, supersede the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“The revised rules, which shall come into effect from 1 April, integrate the principles of circular economy and extended producer responsibility, with a specific focus on efficient waste segregation and management,” Singh said.

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, mandate four-stream segregation of solid waste at source into wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste and special care waste, and prescribe a clear definition of bulk waste generators who have a mandate to fulfil extended bulk waste generator responsibility to ensure that the waste generated is collected, transported and processed in an environmentally sound manner.

“The rules also operationalise online tracking and monitoring of all stages of solid waste management through a centralised online portal, including collection, transportation, processing and disposal,” Singh said.

The rules also prescribe specific roles and responsibilities for urban and rural local bodies, state and UT governments and the ministries concerned.

“The rules prescribe an increase in the fuel substitution rate from the current 5 percent to 15 percent over six years for industrial units, including cement plants and waste-to-energy plants for the use of refuse-derived fuel (RDF).

“To facilitate faster allocation of land for solid waste processing and disposal facilities, graded criteria for development have been prescribed in the rules.

“Further, the solid waste processing and disposal facilities have been mandated for online submission of reports. Waste processing facilities have also been subjected to audit under the rules.

“The rules also mandate development and implementation of a time-bound action plan for remediation of legacy waste and further strengthening of restrictions on landfilling of solid waste,” the minister said.

Special provisions for solid waste management in hilly areas and islands have also been included. A provision for the levy of environmental compensation based on the ‘polluter pays’ principle has been provided, Singh said.

The rules also prescribe the constitution of central and state-level committees for their effective implementation.

The Central Pollution Control Board has constituted the Central Implementation Committee for effective implementation of the rules, Singh said. (PTI)