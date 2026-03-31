ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) has demanded that the Akajan-Bame two-lane road be declared as a national highway, citing its immense strategic, economic, and social importance.

The organisation has sought immediate intervention of union minister Kiren Rijiju, urging him to direct the authorities concerned to formally include the road in the national highway network to enable better maintenance, funding, and future upgrades.

In a representation to the minister, the organisation stated that a similar representation had earlier been submitted on 29 July, 2024, by several cabinet ministers and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, including PD Sona, Nyato Dukam, Kento Jini, Ojing Tasing, and others.

The Akajan-Bame road originates near Akajan in Assam, branching from National Highway 52, and enters Arunachal Pradesh through Likabali. It traverses multiple districts – Lower Siang, Leparada, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Upper Subansiri, Siang, and Upper Siang – before extending towards forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, it said.

Constructed under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North East (SARDP-NE) by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the road has already been upgraded to a two-lane standard with paved shoulders. Feasibility studies, DPRs, land acquisition processes, and major construction packages are reportedly nearing completion.

The GYO emphasised that the corridor serves as a “critical defence logistics route,” facilitating troop movement and access to forward posts, while also acting as a lifeline for civilian connectivity, ensuring supply of essential goods, healthcare access, and boosting trade and tourism across central Arunachal.

In a separate but related appeal, the GYO also requested for early sanctioning and completion of pending works on the Akajan-Likabali-Bame road stretch from Design Km 33+000 to Km 65+810 under the SARDP-NE.

The organisation further highlighted concerns over the delay in approval from NHIDCL headquarters, which has stalled construction activities, including the restoration and rehabilitation of a critical bridge at Chainage 23+050 and identified sinking zones.

According to the GYO, several coordination meetings involving NHIDCL officials, district administrations, and community stakeholders have been held, but progress remains hindered due to pending sanctions.

Reiterating the urgency, the GYO stressed that the road is not only vital for defence preparedness but also for the socioeconomic wellbeing of multiple districts.

The organisation appealed for approval and execution of the pending works before the onset of the monsoon season to prevent further disruption and hardship.

The GYO assured of full cooperation with the government and the agencies concerned in facilitating all necessary procedures and formalities.