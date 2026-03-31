ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA), with 10 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, emerged the champion of the 5th Jarbom Gamlin State-level Boxing Championship.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre, Naharlagun secured the second position. SAI won 6 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Kurung Kumey won the third position with 6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Lower Subansiri (4th) won 5 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals, Changlang (5th) won 4 gold, 4 silverand 2 bronze medals, Kra Daadi (6th) won 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals, Keyi Panyor (7th) won 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals, East Kameng (8th) won 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals, Tirap (9th) won 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals, West Kameng (10th) won 1 gold and 2 silver medals, Kamle (11th) won 1 gold, 1 silver and 9 bronzemedals, Upper Subansiri (12th) won 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals, Leparada (13th) won 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals, Longding (14th) won 1 gold and 3 bronze medals, Rajiv Gandhi University Boxing Academy (15th) won 3 silver and 2 bronzemedals, Papum Pare (16th) won 1 bronze medal, and Capital Complex (16th) won 1 bronze medal.

Meanwhile, RGU stated that the university had fielded nine boxers from its boxing academy and five of them won medals: Nangram Piku (silver), Techi Ania (silver), Parbati Majhi (silver), Taring Yali (bronze) and Nangram Mangkum (bronze).