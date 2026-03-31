[ Badak Yomgam ]

The creation of the central Siang circuit represents a strategic transformation in the tourism landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, shifting from traditional transit-based travel towards a deeply immersive model of sustainable ethno-tourism.

This circuit follows a natural and spiritual progression from the tropical foothills of Lower Siang into the rugged highlands of Leparada and West Siang. By integrating these regions, the circuit offers a systematic journey that balances ancient archaeological heritage with the living traditions of the region’s indigenous communities.

The potential of this circuit lies in its ability to provide year-round appeal, reaching its peak between October and May when the weather reveals the staggering beauty of the Eastern Himalayas and the state’s cultural calendar is at its most vibrant.

The journey begins at the archaeological and ecological gateway of Likabali. Here, the ruins of Malinithan serve as a primary pilgrimage site where the Malini Mela is celebrated. A short distance away, the sacred waterfall of Akashi Ganga adds a mystical dimension; it draws devotees into a pristine setting. Enhancing this natural entry is the Kane wildlife sanctuary, a vital protected area that houses diverse fauna, including elephants and rare bird species. These lower reaches are characterized by tropical semi-evergreen forests that act as vital biodiversity hotspots.

As travellers move inward, the Gensi area provides an ecological corridor. Small but significant, Gensi offers untapped potential for birdwatching and off-the-beaten-path exploration, where the transition from the Assam plains to the Himalayan foothills showcases a dramatic shift in flora and fauna.

Moving deeper into the central highlands, the circuit transitions into high-adrenaline adventure and community-led conservation. The Yomgo river, flowing through West Siang, is the primary artery for adventure tourism, offering world-class river rafting experience that navigates the rugged white-water rapids of the Yomgo valley. These river expeditions often lead into the Darak region, where the ‘village as a museum’ concept preserves the architectural integrity of traditional granaries and bamboo houses. It serves as a hub for both cultural preservation and outdoor exploration, providing a base for various river-based activities.

The Nguda Pokcho community reserve in Lepareda highlights a pioneering model of indigenous stewardship, where local villages preserve thousands of hectares of forest to protect rare orchids and endangered fauna, offering a scalable model for environmental governance.

As the circuit continues beyond the town of Basar, the landscape climbs toward the Bam-Basar viewpoint. Situated at a high elevation overlooking the valley, this location offers a breathtaking wide-angle perspective of the rolling hills and the vast, verdant expanse of Leparada district. This area is the site of the Basar Confluence (BasCon), a premier model for sustainable rural tourism that integrates travellers into the daily rhythms of local life. The agricultural bounty of the region is celebrated at the Arunachal Pradesh Bagra Pineapple Festival, an essential event for agro-tourism that highlights sustainable farming practices.

Throughout the entire circuit, the Mopin festival is celebrated with great fervour as a vital pre-harvesting tradition. Anchoring these celebrations is the Donyi Polo Gamgi. This is the sacred ground where the age-old cultures and traditions of the region are strictly practiced to honour the indigenous faith. It is here that solemn sacrifices are performed as a central ritual to please Donyi and Polo to seek their divine favour for the wellbeing of the people, protection from evil and a prosperous harvest.

The natural beauty of West Siang is epitomised by the Babi waterfall in Bene, a serene retreat perfect for nature photography and peaceful observation. While many sites are accessible year-round, the Babbi waterfall is a seasonal marvel that reaches its full, thunderous glory in the late spring and summer months as the pre-monsoon showers and summer warmth feed the mountain streams.

A critical component of this circuit’s sustainability is the development of a standardized homestay network that empowers local families. In the regional hub of Aalo, establishments like Reyi Homestay exemplify this model, providing authentic indigenous hospitality and cuisine. These homestays allow visitors to transition from being mere spectators to active participants in the local way of life. By focusing on these localised hubs, the central Siang circuit provides a systematic approach to tourism that benefits the rural economy while preserving the sacred and cultural landscape of the ‘dawn-lit mountains’. This connectivity ensures that tourism acts as a catalyst for socioeconomic growth while maintaining the ecological and cultural integrity of the region. (The contributor is a PhD scholar at NEHU, Shillong)