ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: In the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, Rajasthan Diwas was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Lok Bhavan here on Monday.

Governor KT Parnaik, along with his wife Anagha Parnaik, and members of the Rajasthani community serving in the state participated in the celebration.

Addressing the gathering, the governor appreciated the Rajasthani community for its valuable contributions to the development of Arunachal Pradesh. He commended their spirit of valour, patriotism, and dedication to preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s strengths in tourism, entrepreneurship, and courteous social values, the governor encouraged the community to continue supporting Arunachal’s growth, particularly by helping boost tourism and contributing to socioeconomic development. He also urged them to actively participate in waste management initiatives and join the fight against social challenges such as drug abuse and health issues, especially tuberculosis.

The governor said that the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative has strengthened cultural, traditional, and regional bonds across the country. He emphasised that such efforts are vital to the collective vision of a Viksit Bharat. He also expressed satisfaction that the youths, especially students, are increasingly learning about and appreciating the cultural diversity of other states.

As part of the programme, students from the Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, attended as special guests of the governor and presented a patriotic dance performance.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing Rajasthan’s rich artistic traditions. Members of the Rajasthani community in Arunachal, including senior bureaucrats and entrepreneurs, participated with great enthusiasm.

Highlights included captivating performances such as ‘Rajasthan Ro Bakhan’, ‘Kesaria Banda Gher Ghoomar’, and traditional folk dances like ‘Ghoomar’, ‘Chari’, and ‘Kathputli’.

In a gesture of goodwill and cultural exchange, the Rajasthani community served a variety of authentic delicacies, including lapshi and moti pak, which were enjoyed by all. (Lok Bhavan)