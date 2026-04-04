NEW DELHI, 3 Apr: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation’s biggest oil firm, on Friday said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply in India remains stable and adequate despite geopolitical disruptions to global energy markets, adding that domestic availability continues to be its top priority.

The company said it is delivering around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily, in line with normal levels prior to the current tensions, with uninterrupted supply to households.

The IOC added that nearly 87 per cent of refill bookings are being made through digital platforms, while deliveries are being authenticated through OTP-based systems to ensure correct distribution.

“India’s LPG supply remains stable, adequate, and under close monitoring, despite ongoing geopolitical developments impacting global energy markets. Domestic LPG (supply) continues to be accorded the highest priority,” the company said in a statement.

The current deliveries of around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily are “consistent with normal delivery levels prior to the onset of current geopolitical tensions,” it said.

Customers are encouraged to use digital modes such as SMS and IVRS for booking LPG refills. At present, nearly 87% of bookings are received through digital platforms. Deliveries are being carried out with delivery authentication codes (DAC OTP) to ensure cylinders are received by the intended customers.

The IOC said it is actively listening to concerns shared on its social media platforms and remains committed to addressing them promptly.

“Reports of malpractices by certain LPG distributors have been noted through social media and customer complaints. To curb black marketing and hoarding, multiple cross-functional teams have been deployed to conduct surprise inspections of LPG distributorships,” it said.

The firm said it has stepped up enforcement against malpractices, conducting more than 7,500 inspections and taking action against 141 distributors, including suspending five. In coordination with state authorities and other oil marketing companies, around 68,000 raids have been carried out, leading to 855 FIRs and the seizure of over 48,000 cylinders.

“Action has been taken against 141 LPG distributors, including suspension of 5 distributors,” it said. “IndianOil, as well as other oil marketing companies, is working closely with state governments across the country to prevent malpractices and curb hoarding.”

So far, around 68,000 raids have been conducted, 855 FIRs registered, and more than 48,000 cylinders seized.

The IOC urged customers not to resort to panic booking or hoarding, stating there is no shortage of LPG, and advised consumers to rely only on official communication channels for information.

“IndianOil reassures all Indane customers that supplies remain adequate and stable, and there is no shortage of LPG in the country. Customers are advised not to queue at LPG distributorships and to avoid panic booking or stocking of LPG cylinders. They are also urged not to believe in rumours and to rely only on official sources of information,” the statement added.

The company said it remains fully committed to ensuring seamless LPG availability, transparency in distribution, and strict enforcement against malpractice. (PTI)