MECHUKHA, 3 Apr: Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) reintroduced yaks in Shi-Yomi district during a programme held here on 3 April, marking a significant step towards promoting livestock-based livelihoods and conserving the traditional cultural heritage associated with yak rearing in the region.

As part of the programme, six yaks – four females and two males – were distributed to selected tribal farmers to support their livelihood enhancement.

In addition, 45 farmers benefited from awareness programmes on scientific yak rearing, and received input support under the Scheduled Tribe Component activity of the NRCY.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation (JMMFF) and the animal husbandry department, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts for the promotion and expansion of scientific yak husbandry to support tribal communities in high-altitude areas.

The event was led by NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar, and coordinated by principal scientist Dr Vijay Paul, JMMFF chairman Tadang Tamut, and Veterinary Officer Dr Jumter Tali.