The government has urged citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG, emphasising that supplies remain adequate despite global disruptions. Concerns arose due to disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, which triggered anxiety on social media. The ministry of petroleum and natural gas clarified that fuel availability across India, including remote states like Arunachal Pradesh, remains stable. The government is taking proactive measures, such as increasing refinery output and managing demand, to ensure uninterrupted supply. Domestic LPG and PNG supplies are being prioritised, especially for households, hospitals, and essential services.

While ground realities point to concerns over global supply disruptions, the government’s official stance remains reassuring. Authorities stress that fuel supplies, including LPG, are secure and well-managed across the country, including sensitive and remote regions like Arunachal. By increasing refinery output, prioritising essential services, cracking down on malpractice, and countering misinformation, the government aims to maintain stability and prevent panic among citizens.

Reports indicate that hotels, roadside eateries, and food stalls in Arunachal have been badly hit, with many unable to cook due to the lack of LPG. Several small food businesses have stopped operations completely or partially, as LPG is their primary cooking fuel. Panic buying and supply delays have led to long queues at gas agencies, making it difficult for small business owners to secure cylinders on time. Even when supply exists, delivery delays and booking restrictions have disrupted regular business functioning.

Government policy prioritises domestic consumers and essential services, reducing availability for commercial users like small businesses. Regulated or reduced supply to commercial establishments has forced businesses to cut operations or close temporarily. Many vendors are struggling to operate, and some are shutting down, especially in Itanagar. Fear-driven bulk purchasing has created artificial shortage, disproportionately affecting small businesses that rely on daily supply. While the government maintains that supply is adequate, ground reports show real disruptions, particularly impacting small-scale businesses.

To control demand, authorities have extended LPG refill intervals and capped commercial LPG supply at 70% of pre-crisis levels, highlighting the depth of the shortage.