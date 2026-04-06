SILLUK, 5 Apr: A total of 82 patients from Silluk and nearby villages benefitted from a free health camp conducted by the Siang Trust here in East Siang district on Sunday.

A team of medical staff, including eye specialist Dr Beauty Borang Perme, offered free medical services,including PB, sugar and HbA1C and ECG tests, and offered free medicines during the camp.

Retired additional directors Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee and Dr Runi Tasung, Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging Pao, and other representatives of the Siang Trust were also present on the occasion.

GBs, panchayat members, the village secretary and elders of Silluk village extended cooperation for smooth conduct of the camp. (DIPRO)