ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday welcomed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) preliminary enquiry (PE) ordered by the Supreme Court of India into allegations surrounding the awarding of government contracts to his kin, and assured of full cooperation with the investigating agency.

Responding to the development, Khandu said the enquiry would help clear the air and reaffirm transparency in governance. He said his government has nothing to hide and will extend all support required for a fair and independent enquiry.

“The truth will come out,” he said.

The apex court directed the CBI to conduct a PE while hearing a public interest litigation, asking the agency to verify claims made in affidavits placed before it.

Earlier, in its affidavit, the state government had stated that, out of 21,079 works, only 121 works were awarded to four firms through proper tender process during the last 10 years, which is just 0.57 per cent of all contracts awarded across the state. Value-wise, these contracts amounted to Rs 1,245.04 crore, which is 2.74% of the total Rs 45,380.96 crore worth of contracts awarded through proper tender process in the state during the same period, the affidavit read.

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to verify these facts through a preliminary enquiry.

The PE will now determine the veracity of the claims.