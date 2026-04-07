ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on moral grounds after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to launch a preliminary enquiry into contracts for public works allegedly awarded to firms allegedly owned by family members of the chief minister.

The party also demanded a free, fair, and time-bound investigation, preferably under judicial monitoring, to ensure transparency and prevent any undue influence.

“This landmark intervention by the Supreme Court is not just a routine directive – it is a serious indictment and a clear acknowledgment of the rampant corruption, nepotism, and abuse of power prevailing under the present BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh,” Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram said in a press statement.

Siram said he has consistently been raising concerns about the “systematic diversion of public resources to benefit a select few closely associated with those in power.”

“Today, the Supreme Court’s order vindicates those concerns and exposes the deep-rooted corruption within the highest office of the state,” he said, welcoming the SC order.

Siram stated that the allegations, reportedly involving contracts worth over Rs 1,270 crore, represent a gross betrayal of public trust and a blatant violation of transparency, accountability, and ethical governance.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a government which claims zero tolerance towards corruption is itself at the epicentre of such serious charges,” Siram said.

He said that the prime minister’s oft-repeated slogan, “Na khaunga, na khane dunga,” stands completely contradicted in Arunachal today.

“The Supreme Court’s intervention has made it abundantly clear that corruption has flourished unchecked under the BJP-led government,” the APCC chief said.

Siram also expressed serious concern that public institutions may have been misused to favour individuals with close familial and political ties, thereby undermining the very foundation of democratic governance.

He said the people of Arunachal deserve clean, transparent, and accountable governance.

“No individual, however powerful, can be allowed to remain above the law,” Siram said, reaffirming the APCC’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability in public life.

The APCC chief added that the party will intensify its outreach across the state to inform citizens and mobilise public opinion against corruption and misuse of power.