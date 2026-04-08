ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The state government has said the current stock position of motor spirit (MS), high-speed diesel (HSD), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across districts remains adequate and the supply and distribution of these items are normal throughout the state.

On Monday, food & civil supplies minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu along with the chief secretary reviewed the availability and supply position of MS, HSD, and LPG in the state.

Wangsu emphasized the importance of equitable distribution of petroleum products across the state. He directed all stakeholders to maintain close coordination to promptly address any localized supply issues. The minister warned of strict action against individuals or agencies involved in black marketing or hoarding of LPG and other petroleum products stating that action would be initiated against those found indulging in such illegal activities under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The chief secretary reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining availability of LPG, MS, and HSD and ensuring swift resolution of any supply disruptions.

The minister and the chief secretary appealed to the public to avoid panic buying and advised not to rely on unverified or misleading information and to act responsibly.

The food and civil supplies secretary briefed on the action taken with respect to decisions from the previous meeting held on 13 February.

Highlighting the current stock position of petroleum products across districts, he stated that the administrative machinery in all districts is fully prepared to handle any situation related to fuel supply.

The state-level coordinator presented an overview of the supply position across the state and said that the availability of petroleum products is adequate to meet the state’s demand in the foreseeable future. He also confirmed that transportation and distribution networks are functioning smoothly.

The meeting was attended by the food and civil supplies director along with senior officials of the department, and oil marketing companies.