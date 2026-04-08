Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary investigation against Chief Minister Pema Khandu over his alleged role in awarding contract works to his kith and kin, the Jan Andolan-Anti Corruption Movement of Arunachal Pradesh (JAACMAP) demanded Khandu’s resignation on moral grounds for a free and fair investigation.

Addressing a press conference, JAACMAP chairman Nabam Tagam termed the apex court judgment a victory for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It’s a victory of justice and a victory for the people and social activists who have struggled for 19 years. This judgment testifies that any person can be investigated under the law,” stated the JAACMAP chairman.

“It has been our long-standing demand that CM Khandu should step down from the post of Chief Minister on moral grounds and let the CBI conduct a free and fair investigation,” he added.

Tagam further added that the case would not be limited to Rs. 1,200 crore contracts; rather, corruption in hydropower should also be investigated. He reiterated that Chief Minister Khandu should step down on moral grounds so that the CBI could conduct a free and fair investigation.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling, categorically made it clear that the observations made in the judgment are for the purpose of deciding whether an independent investigation is warranted. “They shall not be construed as findings on the merits of any allegation, and they shall not prejudice any person in any proceedings that may arise,” the SC ruling stated.

It further specified that the preliminary enquiry and the consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works contracts and work orders in the State of Arunachal Pradesh for the period from 01.01.2015 to 31.12.2025, including the works and compilations placed on record in these proceedings.

“The CBI shall not be precluded from examining transactions outside the above period to the limited extent necessary for tracing beneficial ownership, related-party links, fund flows, or other connected circumstances that bear upon the transactions within the above period,” the SC ruled.