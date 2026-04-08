ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the Arunachal Pradesh Committee’s (APCC) demand for resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on moral ground, terming it politically motivated and misleading.

The party called it a ‘desperate attempt’ by a ‘weakened’ opposition to gain political relevance by misinterpreting the observations of the Supreme Court of India, stating that the SC has only directed a preliminary inquiry and no wrongdoings have been established.

On Monday, the APCC demanded immediate resignation of the chief minister after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to launch a preliminary enquiry into contracts for public works allegedly awarded to firms allegedly owned by family members of the chief minister.

In a press statement, the party said that in a democracy governed by the rule of law, due process must prevail over political propaganda.

“The BJP firmly believes that calling for resignation without any proven charges is irresponsible, premature, and against the principles of natural justice,” the party said, and called upon the opposition to act responsibly and refrain from spreading misinformation that may mislead the public and undermine democratic institutions.

The party also slammed the Congress party for its alleged corruptions during its tenure, pointing out that several of its leaders have faced serious allegations in the past.

“Despite this, the BJP has never resorted to demanding resignations without due legal process even their LoP Rahul Gandhi is also in bail for Correction Charge in National Herald Case,” the party said.

It clarified that a CBI preliminary inquiry is not a trial or final investigation but only a fact-finding process and that the chief minister has welcomed the decision and has assured full cooperation to the investigating agency. The party also welcomed the inquiry and expressed confidence that truth will come out, reaffirming its faith in his leadership.

The party further alleged that certain vested interests and so-called organizations are attempting to disrupt and hinder the developmental activities undertaken under the leadership of Khandu.

It asserted that the state has witnessed significant progress in various sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare initiatives under the leadership of Khandu.

“It is deeply ironic that the Congress party, with its record of misgovernance, is attempting to lecture others on ethics and accountability,” the party said. It added that the people of Arunachal are well aware of the BJP’s commitment to development, stability, and good governance and commitment to clean governance and zero tolerance towards corruption, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.