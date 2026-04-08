BOMDILA, 7 Apr: A huge cache of seized cannabis was disposed of at the Kalaktang dumping ground in West Kameng district on Monday by the District Drug Disposal Committee (DDDC).

The disposal committee was led by senior officials, including superintendent of police D.W Thongon, assistant commissioner of tax, excise & narcotics T.N. Thongdok, and representatives from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), including inspector Thaneshwar Baro from the zonal headquarters, Itanagar. They were supported by Dy. SP (headquarters) Sashi Dore, SDPO Kalaktang, officer-in-charge of Kalaktang police station SI B. Mosang, and a team of police personnel.

The seized cannabis pertained to Case Nos. 03/25, 17/25, 01/26, and 02/26 of Kalaktang police station, weighing approximately 1,469.27 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs. 7.33 crore. The disposal was carried out in compliance with the order of the CJM Court, Bomdila.

The process was conducted in a controlled and supervised manner to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to prescribed guidelines, a statement read. PWD workers assisted in the logistical and physical aspects of the disposal process, ensuring that the substances were safely handled and destroyed using approved methods at the designated dumping ground.

All procedures were documented, and necessary records were maintained as per standard operating protocols.