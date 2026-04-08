ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the newly recruited assistant engineers (AEs) to uphold highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and public service.

“You have joined government service by choice. Always remember that you are public servants, and your primary responsibility is towards the people,” he said after handing over appointment orders to the successful candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Services Examination (APESE) 2026, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Out of more than 5,000 candidates who appeared in the APESE, 161 candidates were selected on merit and awarded appointment orders.

Khandu emphasized the crucial role of the newly appointed engineers in the state’s development.

He stated that as part of key departments such as public works, rural works, power, urban development, public health engineering and water resources, they would be at the forefront of infrastructure creation and service delivery.

“Your work, integrity, and dedication will define the future of Arunachal Pradesh. Be committed, stay grounded, and serve with pride,” he said.

Stressing the importance of quality execution of projects, timely delivery, and inter-departmental coordination, the chief minister encouraged the young engineers to adopt innovative and context-specific technologies suited to Arunachal Pradesh’s unique geographical and climatic conditions.

He called upon them to maintain a people-centric approach in their functioning and ensure that citizens feel supported and heard.

The chief minister also emphasized the importance of staying updated with technological advancements and fostering innovation in public works.

Khandu commended the APPSC for its professionalism and integrity, noting that it has been conferred the State Gold Medal as well as the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in recognition of its performance.

Highlighting the government’s sustained efforts towards reforming the recruitment system, Khandu recalled the earlier challenges and emphasized the transformation achieved over the years. He noted that prior to 2016, recruitment processes in the state lacked uniformity and transparency. However, under his leadership, systemic reforms were initiated to ensure merit-based and fair selection, he said.

“Today, the recruitment process in Arunachal Pradesh is among the most transparent in the country. Even candidates who could not make it to the final list have expressed satisfaction with the fairness of the system,” Khandu said.

Highlighting the state’s development trajectory, the chief minister said that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant transformation over the past decade, supported by the vision of Narendra Modi.

He further highlighted the government’s initiatives to empower youth across sectors such as sports, entrepreneurship, arts, and startups.

Referring to the state’s improved performance in national sporting events and recognition in the startup ecosystem, he said that Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as a hub of young talent and innovation.

Khandu also spoke about the state’s economic progress, noting a significant increase in internal revenue generation and the vast potential of sectors such as hydropower, with a long-term vision to achieve energy-led growth and self-reliance. (CM’s PR Cell)