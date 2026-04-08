GUWAHATI, 7 Apr: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asserted that the opposition alliance will form a government in Assam by winning around 73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press meet here, he described Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “most corrupt” in India and sought comments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on this.

“The Congress-led alliance is going to form the next government in Assam. We will win 72-73 seats,” Kharge claimed.

The Congress survey team has given feedback from the ground that the opposition alliance will surely form the government, he claimed.

The Congress chief also hit out at the CM over corruption charges.

“No CM in India is so egoistic and arrogant, like him. Himanta Biswa Sarma is working only for his family’s development. He is running syndicates in everything — tea, school, coal, egg, land and areca nut,” Kharge alleged.

He claimed that Sarma’s every cabinet colleague is “corrupt” and “all of them own thousands of crores of properties.”

The opposition has often referred to PM Modi’s pledge to wipe out corruption — “Na khaunga na khane doonga” — and attacked him, alleging that it was mere rhetoric.

Kharge drew attention to Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi’s assets and sought to compare them with those of Sarma.

Asked about Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera’s allegations of Sarma’s wife possessing three foreign passports and owning assets abroad, Kharge said all agencies are under the central government, which should probe the charges.

“They have already filed an FIR against Khera. Let them probe the matter. We will face the case as it progresses. We have sought probes by ED or CBI into the allegations,” he added.

Kharge also claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has no right” to talk about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or the Gandhi family, whose members have sacrificed their lives to unite the country.

“Those who are less intelligent call Congress pro-Muslim and pro-Pakistan,” he said, when asked to comment on the charge that the opposition party indulges in appeasement of minorities.

Kharge also criticised the Assam government over the alleged delay in setting up the fast-track court in the Zubeen Garg death case.

“For six months, the BJP government did not set up the fast-track court….Once our government is formed, we will give justice to Zubeen Garg and punish the culprits within 100 days of forming the government,” he added.

AICC general secretary and in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, said the party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding Sarma’s wife allegedly possessing assets abroad and not declaring the same in the poll affidavit. (PTI)