ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) Bimpi Lomi Nyorak and Majay Mara from Upper Subansiri district switched from National People’s Party (NPP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), state BJP media cell stated in a release.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong welcomed both ZPMs to the BJP fold, stating that their joining would further strengthen the party organization at the grassroots level, organizational structure, and developmental activities in Upper Subansiri and the state as well, the release said.