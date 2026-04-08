NARI, 7 Apr: The digital learning laboratory and library at Govt Higher Secondary School here in Lower Siang district have been upgraded by providing computers with Wi-Fi connection, reading facilities, and a collection of new and recommended books etc. to promote digital education and nurture reading habits among students.

The school library has been provided with reading chairs and tables, new book racks, and a curated collection of recommended books from the National Book Trust for school libraries, along with self-help books, encyclopaedias, and other reference materials.

To support digital learning, six computers with wi-fi connectivity have also been provided, enabling students to access online resources and develop essential IT skills.

This initiative was spearheaded and coordinated by APCS officer Marge Sora, a former student of the school, with support from NE-HEALS, NEAID, and NIELIT.

In this regard, a programme was held in the school on Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting, DDSE Marte Koyu emphasized the importance of IT education in today’s world. He assured that IT learning would be included in the regular routine of students so that they could fully benefit from the facilities now available.

He thanked the teams from NE-HEALS, NEAID, and NIELIT for their valuable support.

Encouraging students to make good use of the library, Sora further stated that he would be happy to contribute books from his own side if the students showed sincere interest in reading. He also mentioned that during off-periods and free time, students would be encouraged to sit and study in the library, making it a lively and productive space throughout the school day.

The school’s principal in-charge Tater Gadi said that the strengthened library and digital laboratory would go a long way in supporting both academic and co-curricular learning, and assured that the school would ensure optimum use of these facilities by the students.

NE-HEALS managing trustee Rage Koyu spoke on the importance of cultivating reading habits among young learners and urged students to make the best use of the library. He also encouraged them to take advantage of the courses offered by NIELIT, which could help them develop valuable skills for the future.

NIELIT director R.K Bigensana Singh shared details about the various courses available under the institution and how these programmes can help students build practical knowledge and prepare for a rapidly changing digital environment.

NEAID founder Neeladri Bora highlighted the growing importance of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and robotics. He encouraged students to explore these emerging fields with confidence and curiosity.

He also spoke about internship opportunities for students and the possibility of participating in cultural exchange programmes to widen their learning exposure.

Dr. Marpe Sora, professor of IT at Rajiv Gandhi University, spoke on Artificial Intelligence and explained how students can benefit from understanding such technologies from an early stage.