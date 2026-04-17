[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: A large number of people took out a candlelight march here in East Siang district on Wednesday, demanding justice for late Yapi Potom, who was brutally murdered in Itanagar on 7 April.

The march was organised by the Arunachal Teachers’ Association’s (ATA) East Siang district unit.

The march commenced from Mirbuk Charali and proceeded towards Gandhi Chowk, with participants holding candles as a mark of solidarity and remembrance. The event witnessed the presence of several organisations and members of the public, reflecting a strong sense of unity and concern within the community.

The programme began with lighting of candles before the portrait of late Potom, followed by a one-minute silence observed in her memory. A series of addresses were delivered by key representatives, including officials from the ATA, Adi Ba:ne Ane Kebang (ABAK), and Galo Welfare Society (GWS), among others.

Among the speakers were ATA IPR secretary Ojing Ratan, and ATA East Siang unit general secretary Kalen Komut. Representatives from various community-based organisations also expressed their views, urging authorities to ensure swift justice in the case.

Other speakers included ATA East Siang unit president Tabung Ering, Bogong Banggo Kebang secretary Onong Perme, and ABK East Siang unit president Diji Tamuk.

The demonstration received support from a wide range of organisations, including the Adi Ba:ne Ane Kebang (ABAK), Galo Welfare Society (GWS), AASSATA, All Bogong Students’ Union, Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang, All East Siang District Students’ Union, Lendo Ao Welfare Association, Koyu Kobo Welfare Society, Boje Ao Welfare Society, Kargu Kardi Welfare Society, as well as students from JNC Pasighat and Arunachal Pradesh University. Senior citizens and members of the public also joined the march in significant numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, ATA East Siang unit general secretary Kalen Komut stressed the need for a fast-track trial, and assured that the association would continue to stand firmly with the victim’s family until justice is delivered. He said that the incident was not just a crime against an individual but “a grave injustice that has shaken the conscience of the entire society.”

GWS East Siang unit president Minkar Doji called for strict and exemplary punishment for the accused. He emphasised that such incidents must be dealt with firmly to ensure deterrence and to uphold justice.

Participants described the march as not just a protest against a crime but a collective expression of grief and demand for justice. Many emphasised that the incident has not only claimed a life but has also shattered a family. The tragic loss has left behind young children who are still in their formative years, now forced to grow up without their mother.

The demonstrators raised key demands, including a fast-track trial for the accused, stringent punishment, and adequate support for the victim’s children and elderly parents. They also appealed to the authorities to act promptly and ensure that justice is delivered without delay.