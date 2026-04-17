Literary luminaries series

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: Celebrated poet and author and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Mamang Dai emphasised the significance of storytelling as a living tradition, and reflected on how indigenous narratives preserve cultural memory and community values.

Addressing a ‘Literary luminaries lecture series’ organised by the English department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district on Thursday, Dai, speaking on the theme ‘Literary and cultural traditions of Arunachal Pradesh’, delved into the interconnection between oral traditions, indigenous identity, and the natural landscape of Arunachal.

Drawing on her own literary works, she offered insights into the evolving nature of regional literature and its place within the broader framework of Indian Writing in English. She also emphasised the significance of storytelling as a living tradition and reflected on how indigenous narratives preserve cultural memory and community values.

Organised by APU’s English department, under the leadership of English HoD Dr Razzeko Delley, the lecture was attended by APU Registrar Narmi Darang, Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng, Dean of Academic Affairs Prof PC Jena, Dean of Student Affairs Dr Eli Doye, JNC English HoD Dr Abani Doley, other heads of departments, faculty members, administrative officers, scholars, and students of the university.

The lecture was followed by an interactive session with the audience. This was followed by readings of three of Dai’s poems by the students from the department of English.

Following this, there were readings of self-composed poems by the students of the university.

The controller of examination encouraged the English department to organise more of such events. This was succeeded by the address of the registrar,who stressed the importance of fostering literary events. (DIPRO)