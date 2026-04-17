TAWANG, 16 Apr: The ‘Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026’ concluded on a high note on the picturesque slopes of Penga Teng Tso Lake in Tawang district on Wednesday.

The event was marked by vibrant enthusiasm, competitive spirit, and remarkable sporting excellence.

The championship was organised as part of the ongoing ‘Winter Adventure Tawang’ initiative, and witnessed the participation of skilled athletes from across the country, along with trainees from across Arunachal Pradesh, who demonstrated exceptional endurance, technique, and determination in the challenging high-altitude terrain.

Earlier, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Keno Jini, who inaugurated the event, described Arunachal as “a land of immense adventure potential,” highlighting Tawang’s emergence as a key tourist and adventure sports destination. He noted that hosting such national-level events marks a significant step towardspromoting winter sports in the state.

Welcoming the athletes and trainees, he said that their participation reflected the growing popularity of winter sports, and encouraged them to uphold discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Jini acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in promoting youth-centric initiatives,and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

Local MLA Namgey Tsering expressed gratitude to the Department of Youth Affairs, Adventure-X Fusion Tribe, and all associated partners for the successful organisation of the championship and training programme. He stated that the event has placed Tawang prominently on the winter sports map and contributed to increased tourist footfall in the region. He expressed optimism that future editions would be “bigger and better,” and hoped for its inclusion as a regular feature in the state’s annual calendar.

The championship featured multiple categories, testing participants in ski mountaineering disciplines that combined snowboarding and downhill skiing across snow-covered terrain.

In the Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship, Anirudh Berwal secured the first position in the men’s category, followed by Hilal Ahmed Reshi and Zahir Abass. In the women’s category, Natasha Mahar emerged the winner, with Tsering Ladol and Bilkis Hamid finishing as runners-up.

The event also highlighted the success of the 10-day Winter Adventure Tawang training programme, aimed at equipping local youths with skills in skiing and snowboarding while fostering confidence and promoting adventure sports culture in the region.

In the men’s snowboarding category, Dhenis Hangu secured the first position, followed by Nyaro Soki and John Singhi. In the women’s category, Nani Sonam secured the first place, with Kipa Maniam finishing second.

In the men’s skiing category, Lobsang Namgey secured the first position, followed by Biri Agung and Pema Leta. In the women’s category, Likha Aney secured the first position, followed by Kholie Nanu and Pojom Pansa.

All the winners were felicitated with medals and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performances.

Participants and visitors lauded the breathtaking beauty of Tawang and appreciated the seamless organisation of the event, which successfully combined sports with tourism promotion and cultural exchange.