KHONSA, 17 Apr: A new ICICI Bank branch has been opened at the market area here in Tirap district, taking the total number of banking facilities in the district to three, along with the SBI branch in Khonsa, and a Rural Bank branch in Borduria.

Inaugurating the bank branch, MLA Wanglin Lowangdong stated that it would greatly benefit customers across the district. He urged business communities, government employees, and the general public to take advantage of banking services, such as deposits, loans, and other “financial products”available at their doorstep.

Tirap DC Techu Aran said the new bank branch would ease banking access as the existing SBI branch often faces heavy customer congestion.

The bank would benefit not only business communities and the general public but also government employees, who can open salary accounts, he said, and added that the bank would support youth aspirations by providing access to various loan schemes.

The DC also pointed out that the distribution of school uniforms under the direct benefit transfer for the academic sessions 2022-23 and 2023-24 was delayed due to the lack of bank accounts among students. He said that opening bank accounts is needed for students to avail of government schemes and benefits.

Tirap ZPC John KK Matey commended the bank officials for taking the initiative to expand banking services in the region.

ICICI regional head [Upper Assam] Gunin Deori highlighted the bank’s key offerings, including high-interest savings accounts, 3-in-1 accounts (savings, demat, and trading), and instant digital loans. He noted that customers will benefit from debit card rewards, free ATM usage, and additional privileges for premium account holders.