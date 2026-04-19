PASIGHAT, 18 Apr: Students of the commerce department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district gained firsthand exposure to agro-industrial operations during an educational visit to 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The industrial visit, organised for MCom 2nd semester students, was coordinated by APU Commerce HoD Dr Rajen Mihu and Assistant Professor Tenzin Chimey.

The programme sought to bridge the gap between theoretical classroom instruction and the realities of industrial practice.

Plant head Panduri Nagabhushana Rao took the students through the entire palm oil production cycle – from the procurement of fresh fruit bunches to the extraction of crude palm oil – and walked them through key operational stages, including sterilisation, threshing, digestion, pressing, and quality control.

HR manager Ravinder Reddy engaged separately with the students on matters of production efficiency, farmer engagement, transportation, and supply chain management.

Officials informed the visiting students that the Roing plant, which began operations in 2024, works closely with local farmers to promote oil palm cultivation across the region and to ensure a guaranteed market for their produce. The unit has emerged as a driver of local employment generation and agro-based industrial development in Arunachal Pradesh.

The visit also drew attention to the broader economic significance of palm oil as a widely used, cost-effective commodity in food processing, cosmetics, and allied industries.

Officials noted that expanding domestic palm oil production supports farmers’ livelihoods and reduces India’s dependence on edible oil imports.

The students expressed appreciation for the university and 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd for organising the learning experience.