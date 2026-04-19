ANINI, 18 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), in collaboration with the Dibang Valley Women’s Welfare Society, organised an awareness programme on key social issues affecting women and youths, here in Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang highlighted the growing concern over drug abuse, its adverse societal impact, and associated legal implications. She emphasised the need for collective efforts to curb the menace and safeguard the future of the younger generation.

She also expressed concern over the increasing proliferation of liquor outlets in comparison to essential establishments such as pharmacies, bookstores, and ration shops, underscoring the need for a more balanced and responsible approach to community development.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma elaborated various women empowerment initiatives and government schemes, with particular focus on strengthening self-help groups as instruments of socioeconomic development.

APSCW member Kipa Kaya Rughu spoke on domestic violence, and apprised the participants of the legal remedies and support mechanisms available to victims.

Gender specialist Dopi Tacho conducted a session on workplace sexual harassment, outlining the legal safeguards and institutional mechanisms in place, while CL Sahani conducted an informative session on cyber safety, stressing the importance of responsible digital behaviour, and Aneri Mena highlighted the significance of mental health awareness, particularly among youths.

The programme witnessed active participation of officers, officials, students, and members of the public.

Among others, the programme was attended by APSCW Member Secretary Yakar Dawe, APSCW member Kotu Bui, SDO Lijum Ete, and heads of departments. (DIPRO)