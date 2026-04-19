DAPORIJO, 18 Apr: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo on Saturday visited Nilling circle to assess the developmental activities and administrative services in the remote area.

The DC inspected the newly developed infrastructure for Nilling circle, and also interacted with villagers to learn about their needs and aspirations. Gambo urged them to cooperate with census officials by providing accurate information for future development.

ZPM Sumila Ekke Nilling, on behalf of the public of the circle, submitted a memorandum to the DC, seeking essential services like electricity and water supply.

The DC was accompanied by PWD Daporijo Division EE Lardik Kare, Assistant Commissioner Goju Sikom, and others during the visit. (DIPRO)