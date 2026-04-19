SAGALEE, 18 Apr: An SHG market shed,sponsored by former Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki under the MLALAD fund, was inaugurated and handed over to the management committee run by SHGs’ members, in Nimte here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The market shed was constructed with the objective of providing marketing facilities for the products of producer groups, PMFME beneficiaries, VDVKs and other SHGs. The outlet will serve as a common platform for more than 200 SHG members of the five gram panchayats in Sagalee circle. The market shed will be managed by a committee comprising SHG representatives from all five gram panchayats.

The programme was attended by Sagalee ZPM Teli Tatum Camdir and Nabam Anam Taw.

Addressing the gathering, Camdir applauded the progress made by SHG members and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, and assured of support for the construction of two bathroom units for the market shed.

Taw gave assurance that she would provide a public address system for the PLF office.

Meanwhile, Taba John, an officer from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the SHG federation as revolving fund support for two terms.

The market shed will remain open on all days, and will offer organic vegetables and handicraft items at reasonable prices.