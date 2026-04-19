RONO HILLS, 18 Apr: The 1 AP Bn NCC held its inter-battalion thal sena camp (TSC) for the Tezpur Group at Rajiv Gandhi University here from 11-18 April.

The camp was conducted as part of a multi-level selection process for shortlisting of NCC cadets for the thal sena camp, which is one of the most prestigious annual training camps conducted by the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

NCC cadets of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were screened through a rigorous qualification process,which included a series of structured and competitive training activities such as obstacle training), judging distance and field signals, map reading, tent pitching,and sessions on health and hygiene. These activities were designed not only to enhance tactical and technical skills but also to build confidence, coordination and a spirit of healthy competition among the participants. Both individual and team-based competitions were held, strengthening their analytical skills and situational awareness.

The camp was aimed at fostering discipline, leadership qualities, and overall personality development among the cadets through structured military-oriented training. These activities tested their strength, endurance, agility, and mental resilience.

The cadets displayed remarkable determination and teamwork, completing tasks within stipulated time limits. Competitive rounds were organised, where performance was evaluated based on speed, coordination, and accuracy.

A significant highlight of the camp was the interaction of NCC cadets with schoolchildren,during which the cadets demonstrated basic drill techniques and shared knowledge about various defence-related activities, inspiring young children and creating awareness about the armed forces and enlightening them about the role of the NCC in nation-building.

The camp provided a comprehensive platform for cadets to develop discipline, confidence, leadership qualities, and a strong sense of camaraderie.