ANINI, 19 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and the Mishmi Women Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Dibang Valley district administration and other stakeholders, organised a legal awareness programme here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, which included students, APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang spoke on the ill effects of drug abuse, its implications in social life,and how it impacts the future generation.

She advised all the women and men participants in the programme to be good parents to their children. The students were also advised to choose the right path,focus on studies, and help in nation-building.

DVWWS chairperson Akunge Miuli elaborated the purpose of the programme.

The resource persons of the programme — Anini SI CL Shahani, clinical psychologist Aneri Mena, and APSCW members – covered several topics, including cyber safety for women and youths, awareness on mental health, awareness on women-related government schemes for SHGs, sexual harassment at workplace (POSH) Act, drug abuse and its social and legal consequences, and domestic violence and its legal remedies.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, member Kipa Kaya Rughu, Member Secretary Yakar Dawe, government officials, representatives from Anini-based NGOs, teachers, and JNV students attended the programme.

Later, the commission visited the one-stop centre, took stock of its functioning, and interacted with the staff of the ICDS department.