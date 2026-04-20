JOLLANG, 19 Apr: A total of 21 recruiters from within and outside the state participated in a job fair organised by Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Saturday.

It was the first-ever job fair hosted by a private institution in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was conducted by the DBC’s Career Guidance and Placement Cell, under the coordination of Dr Tenzing N Drangtzidar and Dr Raju Goyary, in collaboration with AIDA and the Don Bosco Job Placement Network, Dimapur, represented by Sebi Chacko, with the objective of supporting unemployed youths and contributing to efforts to mitigate unemployment in the state.

Attending the event, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega commended the initiative, terming it a landmark effort by a private institution in the state.

Emphasising on a shift in mindset, the SP urged youths to treat all forms of employment – private or government – with equal respect, highlighting the principle that “work is worship.”

Hundreds of job seekers attended and appeared for interviews, which continued till 3 pm.