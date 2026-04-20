ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: A 13-year-old girl died in West Siang district after she fell from a moving school bus, police said on Sunday.

Nyayir Kame, a resident of Lungte village in Shi-Yomi district, fell after the bus failed to come to a complete halt, Aalo Police Station OC Lakhi Mena said, quoting the investigating officer.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm near Darka when the school bus, en route from Pasighat in East Siang district, was carrying students, including Kame, who had attended a church-organised youth camp in Basar, Leparada district.

The police said that Kame felt nauseous and urged the driver to stop, but she alighted prematurely, leading to her fatal fall.

“An FIR has been lodged and a case registered,” the police added. (PTI)