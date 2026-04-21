HAYULIANG, 20 Apr: The Anjaw KVK organised an awareness programme on balanced use of fertilisers and adopting science-based nutrient programmes at Hoiliang on Monday.

The programme was attended by 15 farmers and farmwomen.

Addressing the participants, soil and water conservation expert Ugarsain emphasised the importance of applying the right nutrient at the right time in the right dose, and at the right place. He explained how improper fertiliser use not only increases the cost of cultivation but also degrades soil fertility over time.

Agronomist Kh Naveen explained integrated nutrient management of soil for various crops, emphasising on soil health and soil testing.

Agriculture economics expert Dr S Peter Singh commended the farmers and farmwomen for adopting kitchen gardening, and motivated them todevelop integrated farming models for sustainable agricultural development and enhanced livelihood opportunities.