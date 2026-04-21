BOLENG, 20 Apr: Seventeen more households of Riew village in Siang district on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting pre-feasibility report activities for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The MoU signing took place in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Village Development Committee chairman Talum Tabing, and Village Development Committee vice chairman Tajan Taki.

Earlier, 62% of households of Riew village had signed an MoU with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in the presence of DCM Chowna Mein, enabling the commencement of the PFR activities for the proposed 11,000 MW hydropower project.(DIPRO)