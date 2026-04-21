ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Ace karateka Johny Mangkhiya won a bronze medal at the 15th Silent Knight International Karate Cup 2026, held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 17 to 19 April.

She won the medal in the women’s below 68 kg category.

Mangkhiya has been selected to represent India at the World Karate 1 Series, scheduled to be held in Spainfrom 24 to 26 April. She was selected for the event based on her performance at the 5th Kio National Karate Championship, where she won a gold medal.

Mangkhiya has been training in Malaysia since 1 April, preparing for the upcoming event.