BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Biri Takar from Arunachal won two gold medals and a bronze medal at the recently concluded prestigious BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026 (Grade 2), held at Prague, Czech Republic.

Takar secured the first gold medal in men’s singles SL4 category after defeating World No 16 ranked Nils Boening of Germany with a scoreline of 21-13, 20-22, 21-10, demonstrating outstanding composure and fighting spirit.

He won the second gold medal in the men’s doubles SL3-SU5 category, and the bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Earlier, in the men’s singles quarterfinals, Biri Takar defeated six-time European Games medallist Rickard Nilsson in a gripping three-set encounter (17-21, 21-15, 21-17), setting the tone for his golden run.

Meanwhile, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) hailed Takar’s achievement as historic and said, “This phenomenal achievement is a testament to Biri Takar’s relentless hard work, dedication, and the growing strength of para sports in India. His success continues to inspire a new generation of athletes and highlights the immense potential of sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh.”

The PAA congratulated Takar for bringing laurels to the nation, and acknowledged the support of all stakeholders for their contribution towards the development and promotion of para sports.