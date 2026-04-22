NEW DELHI, 21 Apr: Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) represented the state at the ‘EU-India higher education cooperation networking seminar’ held here on Monday.

Organised by the European Commission and supported by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) – one of the world’s largest and most respected academic exchange organisations – the seminar brought together representatives from over 50 universities and institutions from across approximately 15 European countries, alongside higher education institutions from across India, including representatives of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

APU was represented by Assistant Registrar (Exam and Academics) Likha Rinchin and Assistant Professor Dr Prem Taba.

The seminar featured plenary sessions on the current state of EU-India academic cooperation, panel discussions on higher education for skills development and employability, and structured one-on-one matchmaking sessions between Indian and European university representatives, offering a rare and direct platform for Indian institutions to engage with some of Europe’s leading universities.

A key focus of the seminar was the Erasmus+ programme, the European Union’s flagship initiative for education, training, and youths. Under Erasmus+, Indian universities can enter into formal partnerships with European institutions to facilitate student mobility scholarships, faculty and staff exchange programmes, joint research projects, and the development of joint degree programmes. For students, Erasmus+ scholarships cover tuition, travel, and living expenses in full, making it one of the most comprehensive international scholarship opportunities available to Indian students today.

The DAAD, which coordinated the event on behalf of the European Commission, has a long history of fostering academic cooperation between Germany, Europe, and India, and played a central role in connecting Indian institutions with their European counterparts at the seminar.

The APU delegation made use of the matchmaking sessions to hold focused discussions with European universities, presenting the APU’s academic profile and research strengths, particularly in social sciences, tribal and indigenous studies, mass communication, and environmental research.

AR Rinchin noted that the response from European counterparts was encouraging. “We had very productive conversations with several European universities. There was genuine interest from their side in knowing more about Arunachal Pradesh, our university, and the kind of research we do. We are hopeful that some of these conversations will move forward into formal agreements,” he said.

The participation comes at a meaningful moment for the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently announced that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh would provide full financial sponsorship to APST students securing admission in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the world’s top 150 universities as per QS World University Rankings – a scheme that positions Arunachal as the only state in India offering such a comprehensive initiative.

Likha Rinchin said the seminar aligns directly with this vision.

“At a time when our chief minister is creating the financial pathway for our students to access the world’s best universities, APU is working to build the institutional connections and knowledge that will help our students navigate and benefit from these opportunities. This seminar was an important step in that direction,” Rinchin added.