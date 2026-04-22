[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

UDAIPUR, 21 Apr: In an inspiring moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Heritage Girls School here in Rajasthan has announced the institution of ‘Ms Ponung Doming Scholarship’ for girl students from Arunachal Pradesh.

The announcement was made during the visit of Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik to the school on 18 April.

Introduced as part of the school’s commitment to nation-building and promotion of quality education, the scholarship aims to support and encourage meritorious students from Arunachal to pursue their academic aspirations in the premier residential institution.

The scholarship has been instituted in honour of Colonel Ponung Doming, a distinguished officer from Arunachal, whose exemplary achievements and trailblazing journey have made her a role model for young women across the region and the nation.

Doming was recently promoted to the rank of colonel, placing her among the pioneering women officers from Arunachal and the Northeast to attain this distinction. She is currently posted in Leh, serving in a strategically significant region.

An officer of the Corps of Engineers, Col Doming has also earned distinction as one of the first officers from Northeast India to be elevated to the rank of colonel (select). She is set to assume command of the Border Roads Task Force in a strategically vital sector in Leh.

Her journey has been marked by several historic milestones, including becoming the first Army major from Arunachal – an achievement that has inspired a generation of young aspirants, particularly women, to pursue careers in the armed forces.

Under the scholarship scheme, each eligible student will receive financial assistance of Rs 75,000 per year for the first two years, amounting to a total of Rs 1.5 lakh per student.

The school authorities expressed gratitude to Parnaik for his visit and for enabling this meaningful initiative which seeks to empower young girls through education and contribute to nation-building.

This initiative not only celebrates the achievements of Col Doming but also reinforces the importance of education, leadership, and opportunity for girls from the Northeast, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.