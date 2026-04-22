NAMSAI, 21 Apr: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) and the 186 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Tuesday to establish the ‘Rashtra Rakshak Amarveer Jaswant Singh Rawat and Shaheed Subedar Joginder Singh Samman Scholarship’ – an initiative to provide tuition fee relief and quality higher education to the children of central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel.

This scholarship honours the supreme sacrifice of Amarveer Jaswant Singh Rawat and Shaheed Subedar Joginder Singh, while extending educational support to the children of serving, retired, and martyred personnel of the CAPF.

Under the MoU, the AUS will provide scholarships ranging from 25% to 50% of tuition fees to dependent wards of serving and retired CAPF personnel. An additional 10% scholarship will be granted to the wards of martyred personnel.

AUS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajay Jha said, “AUS is honoured to partner with CRPF 186 Battalion in this noble initiative. Providing quality education to the wards of our brave security forces is a responsibility we wholeheartedly embrace.”

186 Bn CRPF Commandant Dharmendra Kumar Singh stated: “This MoU is a tribute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave martyrs. We are committed to ensuring that the children of our CAPF families receive the best education and opportunities they rightfully deserve.”