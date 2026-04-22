Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Apr: The East Siang district Transport Department earned revenue of Rs 5.23 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, registering a 17.1 per cent growth in revenue collection, as compared to Rs 4.46 crore collected in the previous year.

The revenue came from passenger fares, registration of new vehicles, road tax, issuance of new as well as renewal of driving licences, composite permit and counter signatures, fees against duplicate registration certificates, fancy registration numbers, transfer of vehicle ownership, fines for violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, etc, officials said.

Passenger fares contributed Rs 1.52 crore to the total earnings, up from Rs 74.68 lakh in the previous year.

The transport department runs a pair of deluxe buses between Pasighat and Itanagar. It also operates similar daily buses connecting Silapathar, Assam, Roing, and Tinsukia, Assam. Additionally, it operates a battery-powered green bus three times a day, covering major areas in Ruksin, Sille-Oyan and Pasighat circles in East Siang district.

Moreover, a luxury AC bus has been pressed into service for daily round-trip travel along the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo-Basar-Likabali-Jonai route, except on Sundays.

The department also runs light passenger vehicles between Pasighat and Koyu in Lower Siang, and between Pasighat and Riga village in Siang district on alternate days.