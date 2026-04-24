KHONSA, 23 Apr: Khonsa SDO Tana Babu emphasised the need for a smooth and systematic census during the launch ceremony of census publicity materials, including T-shirts and pamphlets,here in Tirap district on Thursday.

Babu directed the officials to perform their duties with sincerity for error-free and timely completion of the census process.

Highlighting the census as a key exercise for planning and development, the SDO also urged the public to cooperate and provide accurate information during census.

Economics & Statistics Assistant Director Nokgen Wangsu informed that the three-day training for enumerators and supervisors concluded on Wednesday. The training was conducted across Khonsa, Borduria, Dadam, Longo, Bari-Basip, Lazu, and Deomali areas, he said.

Wangsu also outlined the phase-wise census process and SOPs.

A host of administrative officers, including Assistant Commissioner Yowa Anya and officials from various departments, were present at the event.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the Department of Economics & Statistics, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations. (DIPRO)