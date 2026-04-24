ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The 8th annual sports, literary and cultural meet of the Himalayan University (HU) began with enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran emphasised the role of sports and cultural activities in holistic education and personality development. He encouraged the students to actively participate and uphold the values of teamwork and discipline.

Koloriang MLA Pani Taram, AAPSU vice president (protocol) Nabam Gandhi, and the HU Registrar Vijay Tripathy also spoke on the occasion.

The inauguration culminated with the beginning of the Sports Week, marking the beginning of a series of competitive and cultural events.