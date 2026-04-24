BOLENG, 23 Apr: The second edition of the felicitation programme for the top three students of Class 3 to 12 under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award (GJMSA) for the academic session 2024-25 was organised by the Education Department at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Siang district on Wednesday.

A total of 30 meritorious students were felicitated during the event, in the presence of their parents, principals, headmasters, and head teachers. The GJMSA aims to encourage consistent academic performance and inspire students to strive for excellence.

Addressing the gathering, the DDSE highlighted key aspects of academic dedication and discipline, and advised the students to remain focused, hardworking, and committed towards their goals.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the initiative of the district’s Education Department, and encouraged students, teachers, and parents alike to continue fostering a culture of learning and achievement. (DIPRO)